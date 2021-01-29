Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) were down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 434,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 370,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Sabina Gold & Silver alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02.

About Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF)

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.