Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 518,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,438.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,456,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,161 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 431,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 256,580 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $17.04 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.66.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JMP Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.64.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

