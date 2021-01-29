Safeplus International (OTCMKTS:BIPHD) Shares Up 10.4%

Safeplus International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BIPHD) shares shot up 10.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. 1,837 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 594,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38.

Safeplus International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BIPHD)

Safeplus International Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of medical equipment, inventions, and technologies. It offers magnetic resonance imaging compatibility, MRI safety testing, and patents. The company was founded by Wilson Greatbatch and Michael L. Weiner on August 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Pittsford, NY.

