Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS:SFSHF opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23. Safestore has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $11.18.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

