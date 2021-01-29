Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Short Interest Down 92.6% in January

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the December 31st total of 201,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAFRY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Safran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Safran from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Safran stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.85. The stock had a trading volume of 83,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,966. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.80. Safran has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $41.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

