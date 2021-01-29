SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.26 and last traded at $52.64. 1,987,841 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 1,063,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.64.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SAIL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.77.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,535.46 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.69.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.51 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $41,647.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,249.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $1,133,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,105,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,619,833.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,492. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 48,891 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 181,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,309,000.

About SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.