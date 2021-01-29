Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Saipem from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Saipem from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Saipem alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPMY opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. Saipem has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $8.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.