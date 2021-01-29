salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,029 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 14.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 10.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,892,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,988,808,000 after purchasing an additional 386,087 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,846,774,000 after purchasing an additional 181,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,233,823,000 after acquiring an additional 225,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.49. 153,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,170,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.24 billion, a PE ratio of 59.19, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.43.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total transaction of $1,363,696.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,592 shares of company stock worth $18,443,888 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.72.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

