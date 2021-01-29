salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,051 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 11,717 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in salesforce.com by 14.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in salesforce.com by 10.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,892,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,988,808,000 after purchasing an additional 386,087 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,846,774,000 after purchasing an additional 181,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 4.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,233,823,000 after purchasing an additional 225,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $89,676.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,301.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $2,429,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,592 shares of company stock worth $18,443,888. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $226.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.43. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. salesforce.com’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Pritchard Capital cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.72.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

