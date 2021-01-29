salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,051 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Pritchard Capital lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $278.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.72.

NYSE CRM opened at $226.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.43. The company has a market capitalization of $207.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $89,676.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,301.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $1,304,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,819,690.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,592 shares of company stock worth $18,443,888 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.