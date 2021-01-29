Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €21.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.50 ($25.29) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SZG. Independent Research set a €22.90 ($26.94) price objective on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.80 ($18.59) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €18.22 ($21.44).

Get Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) alerts:

ETR:SZG opened at €21.91 ($25.78) on Monday. Salzgitter AG has a 1 year low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a 1 year high of €23.50 ($27.65). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.45, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.52.

Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.