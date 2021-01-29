Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Down 64.4% in January

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 64.4% from the December 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCHYY traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.70. 81,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,084. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.22. Sands China has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $52.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sands China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

About Sands China

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

