Sandvik’s (SDVKY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SDVKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sandvik from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Sandvik alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $25.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sandvik has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average is $21.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sandvik by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Sandvik in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Sandvik by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.