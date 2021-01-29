Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Gabelli downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. G.Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of SASR stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $36.91. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $999,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 118,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 36.3% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 200,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 53,494 shares in the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

