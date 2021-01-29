Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€550.00” Price Target for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (EPA:MC)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €550.00 ($647.06) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (EPA:MC) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MC. Credit Suisse Group set a €520.00 ($611.76) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €530.00 ($623.53) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €536.00 ($630.59) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €500.00 ($588.24) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €530.13 ($623.68).

Shares of MC opened at €517.00 ($608.24) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €505.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of €442.15. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52-week low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 52-week high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

