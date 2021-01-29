SAP (NYSE:SAP) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

SAP (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SAP. Argus lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.64.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP stock traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.62. 38,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,386. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $151.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. SAP has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $169.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Dash Acquisitions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,040,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of SAP by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its position in shares of SAP by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 12,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in SAP by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.