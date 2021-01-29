Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Sets New 12-Month High at $425.00

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $425.00 and last traded at $425.00, with a volume of 6 shares. The stock had previously closed at $420.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.00.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.33 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.21.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers live cell analysis system, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.