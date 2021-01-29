SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its position in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of SB Financial Group worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SB Financial Group by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SB Financial Group by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

SBFG opened at $17.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $20.49.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.70 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 18.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

