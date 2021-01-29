SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) posted its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 11.64%.

Shares of NASDAQ SBFG traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.30. 2,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,775. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.82. SB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $130.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

