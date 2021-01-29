SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.42 Per Share

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SBA Communications in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel expects that the technology company will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $522.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share.

SBAC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.56.

Shares of SBAC opened at $269.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,798.95 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $205.20 and a twelve month high of $328.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.97 and a 200-day moving average of $295.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $906,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $1,567,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

