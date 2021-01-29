SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Trading 0.9% Higher

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) traded up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.05 and last traded at $25.00. 518 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.61.

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that SBI Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF)

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment offers financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking; Internet banking; auto, cancer, fire, and earthquake, as well as life insurance; short term insurance; FX brokerage; exchange and transaction services related to crypto-assets; management of defined-contribution pension, etc.; leasing and lending services; operation of proprietary trading system; control and operation of the e-commerce settlement business; and remittance and back office support services.

