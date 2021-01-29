Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) Given a €6.60 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) price target on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHA. Morgan Stanley set a €4.70 ($5.53) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.40 ($7.53) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.75 ($7.95).

Shares of SHA stock opened at €6.51 ($7.66) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.09. Schaeffler AG has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

