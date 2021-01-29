Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Upgraded to Buy at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SCFLF has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, October 15th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schaeffler from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of Schaeffler stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Schaeffler has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.19.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter. Schaeffler had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schaeffler will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

