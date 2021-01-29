Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $21.50 to $25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. HSBC downgraded Schlumberger from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $18.10 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.60.

SLB stock opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.56. Schlumberger has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $35.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

In other news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 267,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,378.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $109,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,143 shares in the company, valued at $330,874.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 706.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Schlumberger by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Schlumberger by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

