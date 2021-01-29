Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.12

Shares of Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.12 and traded as low as $4.64. Schmitt Industries shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 38,852 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut Schmitt Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Get Schmitt Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a net margin of 83.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter.

Schmitt Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMIT)

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time under the Schmitt Dynamic Balance System brand name.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Schmitt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schmitt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.