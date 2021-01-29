Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Price Target Raised to $79.00

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $79.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.17.

SRRK opened at $57.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.89. Scholar Rock has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $62.43.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 365.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%. The company had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Scholar Rock will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,184,743.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,870 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,186.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Gilman sold 3,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $207,469.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Scholar Rock by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Scholar Rock by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 20,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Scholar Rock by 11,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Scholar Rock by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Scholar Rock by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

