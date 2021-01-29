Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 124.5% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10,723.1% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $35.84. 192,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,917,689. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average of $33.31. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $37.54.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

