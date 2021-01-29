Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s Largest Position

Madden Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,727 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF makes up 18.6% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF worth $22,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 934,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,581 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 886,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 867,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,068,000 after purchasing an additional 421,722 shares during the period. River & Mercantile LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 655,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,238,000 after purchasing an additional 234,279 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 631,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,277,000 after purchasing an additional 60,698 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $91.15. 30,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,407. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.04. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $94.60.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

