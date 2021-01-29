Scorum Coins (SCR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,196.00

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 29th. Scorum Coins has a market cap of $167,762.50 and approximately $10,196.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scorum Coins token can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Scorum Coins has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00045794 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00116145 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00061468 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00240215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00060304 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,809.04 or 0.81720876 BTC.

About Scorum Coins

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 tokens. The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Scorum Coins is scorum.com. Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en.

Scorum Coins Token Trading

Scorum Coins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scorum Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scorum Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

