Scotiabank Lowers Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$61.00

Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James set a C$58.00 target price on Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, CSFB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.50.

Shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) stock opened at C$51.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$52.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.18. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of C$41.52 and a 1 year high of C$59.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49.

Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.8237945 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

