Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%.

Shares of SBCF traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $30.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,870. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.48. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 8,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $190,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBCF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

