Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (SPDI.L) (LON:SPDI) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (SPDI.L) (LON:SPDI)’s stock price fell 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08). 20,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 34,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.11.

Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (SPDI.L) Company Profile (LON:SPDI)

SPDI is a London listed property company focused on Emerging Europe (Romania, Bulgaria, Greece, Serbia) with a growing portfolio of prime commercial properties let to blue chip clients on long leases, which generates high yields and offers significant potential for capital growth thanks to highly favourable macro and regional property market fundamentals.

