Securities Trust of Scotland plc (STS.L) (LON:STS) Plans GBX 1.38 Dividend

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (STS.L) (LON:STS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:STS opened at GBX 196 ($2.56) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £203.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 202.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 194.64. Securities Trust of Scotland plc has a 1-year low of GBX 140.50 ($1.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 216 ($2.82).

Securities Trust of Scotland plc

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

