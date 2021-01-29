Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) shares traded down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $62.35 and last traded at $62.40. 604,233 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 350,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.76.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Seer in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company.

Get Seer alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.12.

In other news, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 526,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $9,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,305,237. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance Mcguire acquired 78,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Seer (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing nanoparticle technology solutions for researchers in the areas of proteomics information. The company develops Proteograph, an integrated solution comprising consumables, automation instrumentation, and proprietary software that performs proteomics analysis.

Featured Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.