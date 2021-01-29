Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 35,170 Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned 0.61% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,713,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,107,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after acquiring an additional 36,042 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 132,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,658,000 after acquiring an additional 21,930 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,419,000.

Shares of FTSD stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.82. The stock had a trading volume of 12,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,352. Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $99.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.80.

