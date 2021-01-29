Segment Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 554,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,935,000 after buying an additional 179,459 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,302. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.05. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $60.95.

