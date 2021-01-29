Segment Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,044 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 338.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,276 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. OTR Global upgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.72.

CRM traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $227.90. 94,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,170,790. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.17 and its 200-day moving average is $231.43. The company has a market cap of $208.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total value of $89,676.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,301.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $1,234,190.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,592 shares of company stock valued at $18,443,888. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

