Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys 50 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 118.9% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 90.9% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 330.0% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.76.

TEAM traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.29. 26,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,858. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $110.01 and a 1-year high of $250.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.23. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.36, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

