Segment Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.58.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded down $5.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.97. The stock had a trading volume of 53,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $187.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.56.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

