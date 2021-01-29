Segment Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in DocuSign by 9.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 124.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 159.6% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in DocuSign by 2.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 2.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.95.

DOCU stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.97. 25,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,274,140. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.88 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.80 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total transaction of $1,059,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 75,573 shares in the company, valued at $16,019,964.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $1,304,246.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 214,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,244,959.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,704 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,067 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

