Sei Investments Co. Trims Position in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,180 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 206.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,340,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,744,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,480,000 after purchasing an additional 380,299 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 72.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,771,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 745,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 459.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,201,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 986,634 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 41.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,046,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 304,312 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA opened at $3.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $495.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.11. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $13.71.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $59.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.12 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

