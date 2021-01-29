Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.50-0.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.501-9.501 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Seiko Epson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Seiko Epson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEKEY traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.05. 16,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.44. Seiko Epson has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -903.60 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.42.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Seiko Epson had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seiko Epson will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

