Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $798.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.81 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $65.44. 12,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,865. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $70.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.51 and its 200 day moving average is $59.26.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

SIGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.