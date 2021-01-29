Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Acquired by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,292,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $606,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,500 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 488,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,052,000 after purchasing an additional 53,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 23,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $942,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $2,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,760 shares of company stock worth $5,368,813. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ST. Cowen upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $54.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 89.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $61.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.34.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $788.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.38 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

