Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Reaches $0.0276 on Exchanges

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0276 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.21 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00018477 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00009491 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003774 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,137,615 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.