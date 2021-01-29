Serum Trading Up 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. Serum has a market capitalization of $92.90 million and $169.61 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.86 or 0.00005418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Serum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00049405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00125481 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00262299 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00065603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00065511 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.80 or 0.00311427 BTC.

About Serum

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

Serum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.