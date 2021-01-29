ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $631.00 Price Target at Macquarie

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target raised by Macquarie from $611.00 to $631.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Argus increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $509.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $565.48.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $554.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $536.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.80. The firm has a market cap of $108.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.01, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $238.93 and a 1 year high of $566.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $836,205.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $17,770,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.49, for a total value of $821,522.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $401,842.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,175 shares of company stock worth $31,883,815. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,763,000 after acquiring an additional 21,588 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $909,944,000 after acquiring an additional 278,285 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $439,005,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in ServiceNow by 351.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,765,000 after buying an additional 627,663 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 0.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 623,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,427,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

