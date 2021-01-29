Sessia (KICKS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $167,119.00

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Sessia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0996 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sessia has traded up 46.7% against the dollar. Sessia has a market capitalization of $898,715.80 and approximately $167,119.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sessia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00063023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $295.68 or 0.00792234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00044250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,452.28 or 0.03891229 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00013714 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00017606 BTC.

About Sessia

KICKS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,027,300 coins. The official website for Sessia is sessia.com. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Buying and Selling Sessia

Sessia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sessia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sessia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.