Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Stock Price Up 13.9%

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) shares rose 13.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $138.38 and last traded at $125.00. Approximately 4,523,571 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 279% from the average daily volume of 1,194,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.71.

SHAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $69.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.33.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $4,885,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,364 shares in the company, valued at $88,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $16,151,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,931,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 510,965 shares of company stock worth $44,940,116. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

