Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Issues Earnings Results

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Shares of SMED traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.22. 302,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,455. Sharps Compliance has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.94 million and a PE ratio of 187.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.96.

In other Sharps Compliance news, Director John W. Dalton sold 8,000 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $74,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 928,338 shares in the company, valued at $8,614,976.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 13,675 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $127,724.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 922,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,614,636.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SMED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Sharps Compliance from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.85.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

